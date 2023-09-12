Cardinals vs. Orioles Highlights
Cedric Mullins crushed a grand slam in the 5th inning to help lead the Orioles to an 11-5 win over the Cardinals
Though the Blue Jays' opening-day starter hasn't been totally ruled out, it's reportedly "highly unlikely" Manoah throws another pitch this season.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Julio Urías' locker has been removed from the Los Angeles Dodgers' clubhouse, and two murals featuring the World Series-winning pitcher have been covered up at Dodger Stadium ahead of the team's homestand this week. Urías is on indefinite administrative leave after he was arrested Sept. 3 on suspicion of corporal injury on a spouse or cohabitant. The left-hander has been on the Dodgers' pitching staff since 2016. When asked Monday if the Dodgers' latest moves confirm the club
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Former AL MVP Josh Donaldson is back in the big leagues attempting to help the Milwaukee Brewers in their push toward an NL Central title. The Brewers announced Monday they had recalled the veteran third baseman from Triple-A Nashville while optioning infielder Owen Miller. The NL Central leaders had signed Donaldson to a minor league contract on Aug. 31, two days after the New York Yankees released him. Donaldson won the MVP with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2015 and is a three-tim
The newest Blue Jays folk hero has grabbed fans' attention by hitting home runs, but his patience could give him staying power.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Canada beating Team USA in the FIBA World Cup bronze medal game
Umpire Bill Miller missed an obvious ball four Sunday, which sent Ke'Bryan Hayes running into the arms of our future robot overlords.
TORONTO (AP) — Kevin Kiermaier hit a tiebreaking solo home run in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays took advantage of three consecutive wild pitches by Cole Ragans to beat the Royals 5-2 on Sunday, completing a three-game sweep. Toronto came in tied with Seattle in the wild card race, 1 1/2 games ahead of Texas. The Rangers begin a four-game series north of the border on Monday. The Blue Jays moved a game ahead of the Mariners in the wild card after Seattle lost at Tampa Bay. Kiermaie
For much of the season, the Blue Jays couldn't buy a hit with runners in scoring position — that has changed while their top rivals are now struggling with RISP.
NEW YORK (AP) — Mets manager Buck Showalter expects little empathy from the rest of the major leagues for his team's sorry season. Expected to contend for a title with a record payroll of $355 million on opening day, the Mets entered the schedule's last three weeks with a 65-77 record, eliminated from the NL East race on Sept. 2. They were nine games back in the wild-card chase with 20 to play and six teams ahead of them for the final berth. “You’re looking for sympathy up here, people will step
If fighters want to apologize for the things they say, that's up to them. Don't expect Dana White to hold them accountable for their words.
England’s penalty shoot out record against Germany has long left much to be desired.
She recently shared why she teaches her kids about good sportsmanship.
MANILA, Philippines — Dillon Brooks went from receiving boos earlier in the tournament to hearing MVP chants. And he thanked his haters after a scintillating performance. Brooks had a game-high 39 points in leading Canada to its first-ever medal at the FIBA Men's Basketball World Cup with a 127-118 overtime win over the U.S. in the bronze-medal game Sunday. The Mississauga, Ont., native's output set a Canadian single-game scoring record for most points in a FIBA World Cup, topping Carl Ridd's ma
Conor McGregor had many thoughts during UFC 293, but took particular exception with mention of Alexander Volkanovski's pound-for-pound status.
The country superstar strutted her way through "Waiting All Day for Sunday Night"
The Ex-Pittsburgh Steeler Hall of Famer said the Dallas Cowboys’ newest quarterback wouldn’t pan out as a starter in the NFL
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Count Pittsburgh Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes among the players ready for robot umpires in the major leagues. Hayes took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to vent his frustration after striking out against Atlanta reliever A.J. Minter to end the eighth inning of a 5-2 loss to the Braves on Sunday. Hayes posted a screengrab of the location of a 95 mph fastball from Minter that appeared to be well outside on a 3-1 count. Instead of ball four, plate umpire Bill Miller calle
Brady is dad to daughter Vivian and sons Jack and Benjamin
The first Sunday of the 2023 NFL season featured plenty of notable debuts and surprising results, including a face plant by the Bengals.
After leaving the Dallas Cowboys in the offseason, Ezekiel Elliott played his first game with his new team. How did he perform against the Philadelphia Eagles?