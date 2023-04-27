Cardinals vs. Giants Recap

CBC

The Blades have done it. After losing three consecutive games to the Red Deer Rebels, the Saskatoon Blades returned with a four-game win streak to join two others in the Western Hockey League history books as the only teams to rebound from a 3-0 playoff series deficit. "We found a way," said Blades captain and defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere. "We could be down 3-0, up 3-0, I think we're always going to try and come out and play our game." The Blades forced themselves into the third round of t