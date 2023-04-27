Cardinals vs. Giants Recap
Burleson, DeJong lead Cardinals to 6-0 win vs. Giants
In a statement to USA TODAY Sports on Wednesday, ESPN confirmed that baseball reporter Marly Rivera "no longer works here."
No cap: The big hat celebration in Atlanta is over.
Dunne tells PEOPLE she "cried" after learning she'd become one of the first female college athlete to be featured in print for the iconic spread
The Toronto Blue Jays' biggest offseason acquisition is in the midst of a slump where he's sacrificing power for contact.
OPS stands for “on-base plus slugging.” This metric exists to combine on-base percentage and slugging percentage into one number.
The 2023 MLB season is a month old, and some early trends might be established enough to stick until October.
PITTSBURGH (AP) — After 13 years in the minor leagues, Drew Maggi was greeted with a standing ovation when he made his major league debut for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday night. The 33-year-old, who played 1,154 games in the minors, pinch hit for five-time All-Star McCutchen in the eighth inning with the Pirates ahead by seven runs. Maggi saw four pitches from Alex Vesia, striking out on a slider, in an at-bat that included a pitch-clock violation by the rookie batter. “It’s the best stri
A man saw the eagle and rushed to the rescue — but it didn’t need any help.
'Voice' coach Blake Shelton shared a throwback photo in honor of his final season. The emotional post honors his relationship with Reba McEntire.
Nathan MacKinnon let his emotions get the best of him and it ended up costing his team in a big way.
Lamar Jackson's offseason included a lot of uncertainty.
Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernandez went for grand slam glory less than two years ago, but neither managed to progress in Madrid.
Phil Mickelson believes it serves the "best interest of everybody" for golf's LIV stars to feature at the sport's four major championships.
The NFL draft is known for surprises, but this year's first round could create even more entropy than usual given the uncertainty on top picks.
The final edition of USA TODAY Sports' NFL mock draft features a few surprises up high, including a new name at No. 2 and some unexpected QB slides.
This would be one of the biggest NFL head-scratchers of all-time.
The field for next week’s 149th running of the Run for the Roses is reshuffled after Wild On Ice injures a leg while training Thursday and is later euthanized.
The Blades have done it. After losing three consecutive games to the Red Deer Rebels, the Saskatoon Blades returned with a four-game win streak to join two others in the Western Hockey League history books as the only teams to rebound from a 3-0 playoff series deficit. "We found a way," said Blades captain and defenceman Aidan De La Gorgendiere. "We could be down 3-0, up 3-0, I think we're always going to try and come out and play our game." The Blades forced themselves into the third round of t
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers advice for all the MLB weekend series ahead.
Iga Swiatek has won 10 titles in 15 months, yet her Stuttgart prize pot last week was a fraction of what the men's Barcelona winner earned.