Cardinals vs. Giants Highlights
Michael McGreevy and the Cardinals take on Hayden Birdsong and the Giants, 6-1
The Commanders find themselves in first place of the NFC East.
Ozzie Virgil Sr., the first player native to the Dominican Republic to play Major League Baseball, died at the age of 92. He played nine seasons in the majors.
The Dodgers slugger just completed one of the greatest seasons in baseball history.
New York grabbed the lead and never looked back, beating Las Vegas 87-77 with Stewart and Ionescu combining for 55 points.
Week 4 of the NFL season is underway and the NFC North is the host of the marquee matchup of the early slate on Sunday.
It took a while, but the Bengals at last have their first win of the season.
The United States continues its domination at the Presidents Cup, this time in Montreal.
Alabama jumps to the No. 1 in the AP Top 25 poll, moving up from No. 4 after defeating Georgia. The Bulldogs drop from No. 2 to No. 5.
Reeve, who is both the head coach and President of Basketball Operations of the Lynx, led Minnesota to a 30-10 record and a semifinal berth.
The Irish have another win over a ranked opponent that could prove valuable at the end of the season.
No. 16 Oklahoma rallied from a 21–10 deficit to take the lead on a pick 6 and beat Auburn, 27–21.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 4 of the 2024 NFL season.
For a franchise still reeling from the in-division loss of top playmaker Saquon Barkley, Nabers’ ability to help the Giants contend with the Cowboys for the first time in years gave the franchise hope.
The 2024 White Sox have recorded the most losses since 1900.
Parsons and Lawrence were both injured during the 20-15 win over the Giants on Thursday night.
Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson & Frank Schwab look back on an ugly Thursday Night Football win for the Dallas Cowboys and dive in to C Rob's Week 3 QB Room.
Maybe the International Team isn't quite toast after all.
Auburn coach Hugh Freeze is turning back to quarterback Payton Thorne, whom he benched after the Tigers' first three games.
All the inactives for Week 4.
This win was all about quieting the noise that was getting louder and louder after the Cowboys were thoroughly outplayed two straight times in their own building.