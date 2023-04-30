Cardinals vs. Dodgers Highlights
Austin Barnes drove in the only run of the game with a single and Clayton Kershaw was lights out in the Dodgers' win over St. Louis
Austin Barnes drove in the only run of the game with a single and Clayton Kershaw was lights out in the Dodgers' win over St. Louis
Insider's writer, a lifelong New York Yankees fan, went to the Yankees Inside Experience to go on the field, watch spring training, and meet players.
TORONTO — A slumping Daulton Varsho delivered a much-needed walk-off extra-inning hit. Still, starter Kevin Gausman and the pitching staff continued to carry the Toronto Blue Jays to one of their best starts in club history. Behind Gausman's career-high 13 strikeouts in seven innings, the Blue Jays squeezed out a 1-0 victory after Varsho's drive to right centre field with none out and the bases loaded in the 10th inning on Saturday. The victory extended the Blue Jays' (18-9) win streak to six ga
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was out of the lineup Friday while the team waiting results of testing on his right hip. Judge exited the series opener Thursday at Texas because of right hip discomfort. He struck out in his only two at-bats and was replaced in right field in the bottom of the fourth inning in is first game at the Rangers ballpark since hitting his AL season record 62nd homer there last October. “He just said he woke up, felt better today. So hopefully that's
The Toronto Maple Leafs keep missing opportunities to eliminate opponents at a rate that is becoming difficult to fathom.
TORONTO — George Springer hit a go-ahead RBI single in the sixth inning to lift the Toronto Blue Jays over the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday. Alejandro Kirk had three hits, including a solo homer, as Toronto (17-9) won its fifth consecutive game. Matt Chapman also drove in a run with a double. Blue Jays infielder Whit Merrifield's second-inning double ensured that he reached base for the 20th consecutive game. Alek Manoah gave up six hits and four walks, but struck out seven and allowed just tw
Simon Nellist, 35, an experienced diving instructor, was killed by a 'big' great white shark while swimming off Sydney, Australia, in February 2022.
Los Angeles Lakers superfan Jack Nicholson was watching at courtside for the first time in nearly two years Friday night when his team hosted the Memphis Grizzlies in Game 6 of their first-round playoff series. The 86-year-old Nicholson hadn't been in his usual seats in the Lakers' downtown arena since last season's opening game in October 2021, but the three-time Academy Award-winning actor returned to his famed spot near the opposing bench with his son. Nicholson was a fixture in the last half-century of Lakers history, cheering on the team through several eras of success after getting his season tickets in 1970.
Reaction to Kentucky quarterback Will Levis not being selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in Kansas City on Thursday.
Colorado Avalanche's Andrew Cogliano suffered a fractured neck when hit from behind by the Seattle Kraken's Jordan Eberle.
WINNIPEG — Head coach Rick Bowness was the target of some criticism by his players after the Winnipeg Jets had exit meetings Saturday and packed their bags for the off-season. Veteran forward Blake Wheeler told reporters he didn’t like the assessment Bowness gave media after the Jets were eliminated from the first round of the playoffs with a 4-1 loss in Game 5 Thursday against the Vegas Golden Knights. “I think he could have been honest with us,” Wheeler said. “We could have had those discussio
L.A. Clipper Kawhi Leonard first met his girlfriend Kishele Shipley in college
Even after using their first-round selection on Anthony Richardson, owner Jim Irsay confirmed that the Colts would have gone quarterback at No. 4.
The Jets coach said he was "disappointed and disgusted" by his team's pushback against the Golden Knights, an issue that he said goes back months.
The combat sports world lost its mind when Conor McGregor faced off with Mike Perry after his TKO of Luke Rockhold at BKFC 41 debut.
George Springer hit a tiebreaking single in the sixth inning, Alejandro Kirk added a solo home run and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Seattle Mariners 3-2 on Friday night, extending their winning streak to five. The Mariners have lost three straight and seven of 10. Seattle is 3-8 in one-run games.
The former pageant winner is a top 12 finalist in this year's SI Swim Search. She married pro golfer Brooks Koepka in 2022. The couple met at the 2015 Masters.
Kailer Yamamoto scored the game-winning goal late in the third period as the Oilers punched their ticket to the second round of the NHL playoffs.
From marquee quarterbacks finding their landing spots to an unexpected kicker pick, Day 2 of the 2023 NFL draft featured plenty of notable action.
Maple Leafs fans are over the moon about their team advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
TORONTO — The Grey Cup-champion Toronto Argonauts were among four teams that exceeded the CFL's salary cap last season, the league announced Friday. The others were the Montreal Alouettes, Ottawa Redblacks and Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The CFL's salary cap last season was $5.35 million. The teams were fined the exact amount they were over. Montreal was fined $794 while Ottawa's penalty was $11,994. Toronto will have to pay $49,735 while Winnipeg will be forced to ante up $64,499. The Argos edged th