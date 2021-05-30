Cardinals vs. D-backs Highlights
Tyler O'Neill homers in 7-4 Cardinals win vs. D-backs
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Austin Meadows drove in his third run on a tiebreaking RBI infield single during a two-run eighth inning and the Tampa Bay Rays won for the 14th time in 15 games, 5-3 over the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday. Randy Arozarena had a leadoff single in the eighth and advanced to third on a wild pitch by Sam Coonrod (0-2). After Yandy Díaz was intentionally walked with one out, Meadows made it 4-3 with his hit off José Alvarado. Tampa Bay took a two-run lead when Alvarado walked pinch-hitter Mike Brosseau with the bases load. Diego Castillo (1-3) worked out of a two-on, two-out jam in the eighth for the Rays, who have won three in a row after Kansas City stopped their 11-game winning streak on Tuesday. J.P. Feyereisen worked the ninth to get his second save. Philadelphia starter Zack Wheeler gave up three runs, four hits, two walks and struck out a career-high 14 over seven innings. Matt Joyce homered for the Phillies, who struck out 15 times. Tampa Bay struck out 16 times. METS 13, BRAVES 2 NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor, James McCann and Jonathan Villar hit three of the Mets’ season-high five homers, Taijuan Walker pitched five scoreless innings in his return from the injured list and New York won its fourth straight as word spread that Atlanta star Marcell Ozuna had been arrested. Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault strangulation and misdemeanor battery/family violence, according to Fulton County Jail records in Georgia. Brandon Drury and Billy McKinney piled on with homers during the Mets’ seven-run sixth inning. Walker (4-1) had been out since May 17 with left side tightness but returned in top form, striking out eight while allowing two hits and a walk. Braves starter Ian Anderson (4-2) allowed four runs in four innings as Atlanta dropped to 24-26. GIANTS 11, DODGERS 6 LOS ANGELES (AP) — Donovan Solano and Evan Longoria homered, Logan Webb pitched five sharp innings and San Francisco won consecutive games at Dodger Stadium after losing the first four in the season series. Mike Yastrzemski hit two doubles and Wilmer Flores had three of the Giants’ 16 hits. Webb (4-3) held the Dodgers to just one hit and one earned run. He struck out seven, walked none and retired the final 11 batters he faced. Albert Pujols hit his 669th career home run and doubled, and is tied with Babe Ruth for the fourth most extra-base hits in major league history with 1,356. Pujols drove in three runs. Max Muncy also homered for Los Angeles. Julio Urias (7-2) had his worst start of the season and allowed seven runs -- six earned -- on 11 hits in five innings. PIRATES 7, ROCKIES 0, 1ST GAME PIRATES 4, ROCKIES 0, 2ND GAME PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh bullpen finished off a pair of seven-inning shutouts in a sweep of Colorado. After JT Brubaker excelled to win the opener and end Pittsburgh’s six-game losing streak, Keller was equally impressive. The Pirates shut out a team in both games of a doubleheader for the first time since Oct. 3, 1976, against the St. Louis Cardinals. Pittsburgh pitchers combined to hold Colorado to just six total hits. The Rockies have lost five in a row. Keller (3-6) pitched two-hit ball for five innings. He struck out six and walked two after losing his previous three starts. After going 1 for 4 with a double in the opener, Adam Frazier hit a leadoff homer in the second on the first pitch from Austin Gomber (3-5). Brubaker (4-4) allowed four hits in six innings and Bryan Reynolds hit his team-leading sixth home run. Rockies starter Jon Gray (4-5) lasted three innings, allowing three runs on four hits. BREWERS 4, NATIONALS 1, 1ST GAME BREWERS 6, NATIONALS 2, 2ND GAME WASHINGTON (AP) — Luis Urías went 3 for 3 with two RBIs, including the tiebreaking double in a four-run sixth inning, and Milwaukee swept a doubleheader from Washington. Leadoff batter Kolten Wong also had three hits and drove in two runs for the Brewers in the nightcap. Lorenzo Cain was 3 for 3 and scored twice. Freddy Peralta pitched his first major league complete game in the opener, going all seven innings. Milwaukee (27-25) is two games over .500 for the first time since May 13. The Nationals dropped to 21-27 and are in last place in the NL East following a three-game losing streak. Washington is 0-5 in seven-inning games this season. Brent Suter (5-3) struck out two in one inning of relief for the win. Daniel Hudson (3-1) took the loss. Peralta (5-1) allowed four hits in the first game, including Kyle Schwarber’s home run, while striking out seven and walking one. The 24-year-old right-hander made his 33rd start in the big leagues. Avisaíl Garcia homered and drove in three runs. TIGERS 6, YANKEES 1 DETROIT (AP) — Jonathan Schoop homered and Spencer Turnbull pitched well into the sixth inning as Detroit beat New York. Turnbull (4-2) allowed one run on three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings. He struck out six. Yankees starter Deivi Garcia (0-2) was called up from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre before the game and allowed five runs — four earned — and five hits in 4 1/3 innings. New York has lost the first two games of a weekend series at last-place Detroit after winning seven of nine. WHITE SOX 7, ORIOLES 4, 1ST GAME WHITE SOX 3, ORIOLES 1, 2ND GAME CHICAGO (AP) — Billy Hamilton hit a solo home run, Jose Abreu had a two-run homer, and Lance Lynn pitched five scoreless innings to help Chicago complete a doubleheader sweep of Baltimore. In the opener, Jake Lamb and Yoán Moncada homered, with Abreu driving in three runs for the White Sox. Chicago has won five of six after getting swept by the New York Yankees last weekend. The Orioles have lost 12 straight for their longest losing streak since dropping 13 in a row from Sept. 17-30, 2009. Lance Lynn (6-1) became the fifth White Sox pitcher to go 5-0 in May. He allowed three hits while striking out seven and not allowing a walk in the second game. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect seventh for his 12th save. He also recorded a save in the opener. Freddy Galvis homered twice and Maikel Franco hit a solo shot for the Orioles in the first game. Baltimore managed one run in the second game with Stevie Wilkerson getting hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the sixth. Orioles starter John Means (4-1) allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four and allowing two walks in the second game. TWINS 6, ROYALS 5 MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Rookie Trevor Larnach homered and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs as Minnesota hung on to beat Kansas City. Nelson Cruz had an RBI double that drove in Josh Donaldson with a notable run — it was the 2 millionth run scored in Major League Baseball history. J.A. Happ (3-2) won for the first time in five starts. Adalberto Mondesi hit his first home run of the season in the ninth, a two-run shot off Taylor Rogers to bring the Royals within one. Rogers recovered to record his fourth save in six attempts. Salvador Perez hit a two-run homer for the Royals. Kansas City's Ervin Santana (0-1) was pulled after a leadoff walk in the fourth inning and charged with three runs. CUBS 10, REDS 2 CHICAGO (AP) — Joc Pederson, Ian Happ and Eric Sogard each drove in two runs, and Chicago beat Cincinnati Reds for its season-high sixth consecutive victory. Rafael Ortega homered and Kris Bryant had a run-scoring single, helping the Cubs improve to 18-7 this month. Cincinnati right-hander Luis Castillo (1-8) pitched five-plus innings of four-run ball in his seventh straight loss. Castillo became the first pitcher to drop seven consecutive decisions or starts for the Reds since Homer Bailey lost seven straight starts in 2018. ANGELS 4, ATHLETICS 0 OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a key two-run single, Alex Cobb struck out eight over seven scoreless innings to win consecutive starts for the first time this season, and the Angels beat Oakland, stopping a two-game skid. Cobb (3-2) allowed three hits and walked two facing Oakland for the first time since 2018 while with Baltimore. Frankie Montas (5-5) allowed six hits, struck out seven and walked one. The Angels are 22-8 when scoring four or more runs and avoided matching the club’s season-low at eight games below .500. RED SOX 3, MARLINS 1 BOSTON (AP) — Nathan Eovaldi went 5 1/3 scoreless innings and Boston beat Miami. Bobby Dalbec, Kevin Plawecki and Hunter Renfroe each had an RBI single for Boston, which won for the seventh time in nine games and posted its ninth straight home victory over the Marlins in front of an announced crowd of 25,089. Eovaldi (6-2) allowed four hits, striking out seven with one walk. Matt Barnes got the final three outs for his 12th save in 13 chances. Trevor Rogers (6-3) gave up two runs in six innings, allowing nine hits with six strikeouts and no walks. PADRES 11, ASTROS 8, 12 INNINGS HOUSTON (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. launched a monstrous, three-run homer with two outs in the ninth inning to tie it, Wil Myers hit a three-run drive in the 12th and San Diego beat Houston. Myers connected against Ralph Garza Jr (0-1), sending a drive just over the glove of leaping right fielder Kyle Tucker for his fifth home run. Miguel Díaz pitched the 12th for his first career save. Austin Adams (2-0) earned the win. Yu Darvish surrendered a season-high five runs - four earned – on four hits with five strikeouts and three walks in five innings. Jake Odorizzi permitted one run on three hits with four strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings. MARINERS 3, RANGERS 2 SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and Seattle sent Texas to its 11th straight road loss. The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in 1982. The team record is 12 in 2003. Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. Daniel Zamora (1-0), Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Montero earned his seventh save. Mike Foltynewicz (1-5) scattered six hits over seven innings. PHOENIX (AP) — Tyler O'Neill homered for a third straight game, Yadier Molina had three RBIs and the St. Louis Cardinals won 7-4 on Saturday night over the Arizona Diamondbacks, who have lost 13 games in a row. The Diamondbacks are stuck in their longest losing streak since dropping a franchise-record 14 consecutive games in 2004. Arizona lost 111 games that season, and this year is quickly trending in a similar direction. The team’s 18-35 record is the worst in the National League. O'Neill has been on a roll since Thursday, when he returned from a stint on the 10-day injured list due to a fracture in his left middle finger. The 25-year-old outfielder added two doubles and finished with three RBIs. He also made a diving catch in left that saved a run in the fourth inning. Trailing by three in the ninth, the Diamondbacks put their first two batters on base, bringing the tying run to the plate. Cardinals closer Alex Reyes retired Eduardo Escobar on a flyout and David Peralta and Christian Walker on strikeouts to earn his 15th save. The Cardinals jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first on Molina's RBI single. They broke the game open in the third, scoring five runs on four hits, a walk and a hit by pitch. St. Louis led 7-0 in the fifth but Arizona fought back. The Diamondbacks scored two runs in the fifth and two more in the sixth to make it 7-4. They could have had more in the sixth after loading the bases with one out, but Génesis Cabrera retired Domingo Leyba on a flyout and Josh Rojas on a grounder to end the threat. St. Louis starter Adam Wainwright (3-4) got off to a great start, retiring the first eight batters he faced. But the Diamondbacks started to hit the veteran right-hander hard in the fifth and sixth. Stephen Vogt connected on a two-run homer and Walker brought home two more runs with a single. The late offense wasn't enough for Arizona, whose season has gone south in a hurry. Seth Frankoff (0-2) struggled most of the night and lasted just five innings. He gave up seven earned runs on seven hits, walked four and struck out five. TRAINER'S ROOM Cardinals: Placed INF Max Moroff on the 10-day injured list after he hurt his shoulder during batting practice on Friday. ... Transferred RHP Miles Mikolas (forearm strain) from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. ... Optioned RHP Johan Oviedo to Triple-A Memphis. ... Called up INF Jose Rondon and RHP Junior Fernandez. Diamondbacks: Walker (oblique strain) returned to the team after a rehab assignment at Triple-A Reno. Walker was in the starting lineup and batted fifth. The team optioned INF Andrew Young to Triple-A to make room for Walker. ... Manager Torey Lovullo said INF Asdrubal Cabrera (hamstring strain) has started to take batting practice and was doing some light running. ... RHP Zac Gallen (sprained right elbow) has been doing some throwing on flat ground. UP NEXT The teams wrap up their four-game series Sunday. Arizona will send RHP Matt Peacock (1-1, 4.91 ERA) to the mound to face LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (1-2, 3.09). ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports David Brandt, The Associated Press
MONTREAL — It was a scene 444 days in the making. Smiling, jersey-clad Canadian hockey fans — with tickets bought and paid for — enjoying beers and sunshine before heading into an NHL arena on a spring evening. "It's pretty exciting," Montreal Canadiens season-ticket holder Rob Koehler said. "It's part of history, things starting to open up." NHL rinks in this country have been without crowds, save for the odd first responder or front-line worker invited by individual teams, since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. That finally changed Saturday after the Quebec government loosened restrictions, allowing the Canadiens to admit 2,500 fans inside the 21,302-seat Bell Centre for Game 6 of their first-round playoff series against the Toronto Maple Leafs. "It feels good, man," said Yves Bissonnette, sporting a red Montreal sweater. Assigned seats where spectators could sit were adorned with rally towels — no closer than seven rows from the ice on the penalty box side and 12 rows up behind the nets and benches — while organist Diane Bibeau played for the crowd before fans booed the Leafs and cheered the Canadiens as they stepped on the ice. "It was it was pretty cool going out for warmups and seeing the towels going," Montreal winger Tyler Toffoli said. "They were fired up and they definitely gave us that emotion to start the game." Fans sang O Canada without accompaniment in a emotion-stirring rendition that sounded like a lot more than just 2,500 people. Montreal supporters, whose team would pick up an exciting 3-2 overtime victory to force Game 7, heckled Leafs goalie Jack Campbell early and lustily booed a penalty call against their team. "It was exciting to have some fans in the building," Campbell said. "They made the most of 2,500 people. "It was pretty electric." And while the gathering of roughly 12 per cent capacity was mostly pulling for the home team, the visitors had their fair share of support. Toronto fan Kim Pierre drove from Barrie, Ont., after securing tickets Friday. "A complete sense of euphoria and happiness," she said a few hours before the game. "The feeling is absolutely amazing." Montreal's Major League Soccer team had the first Canadian crowd at a professional sporting event during the pandemic when they were permitted to allow 250 fans to a game at their outdoor stadium last summer. Some junior hockey teams also have been allowed to have limited crowds. "Having some people back in the building is a sign of progress," Toronto head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game. "We've seen down in the U.S. the emotion and how that can change an environment. "I think in this case here ... it's less about the game and our sport and the playoffs and all of that, but more just about some progress being made in the country. I think that's a really good sign for everybody." An encouraging step towards normalcy, Saturday at the Bell Centre was still a far cry from what NHL teams south of the border have experienced in the playoffs after clubs started to allow a percentage of fans into buildings as the 56-game season progressed and vaccine rates outpaced those in Canada. The Boston Bruins welcomed close to a full house for Game 1 of their second-round series against the New York Islanders at TD Garden on Saturday, while the Carolina Hurricanes announced they would have more than 16,000 spectators for the first two contests of their showdown with the Tampa Bay Lightning. But this was a start. And a symbol of what's hopefully to come at the end of a long pandemic tunnel. "The Canadiens sent out something where it said, 'Show Canada what it could look like to be open,'" Koehler said. "It is more than just a hockey game. "It's about the future." The Canadiens gave seat priority to season-ticket holders, luxury-suite holders, and corporate partners to purchase tickets in pods of two or four. Buyers were allowed to resell tickets, and more than a few certainly took advantage. Prices were exorbitant for the average fan on the secondary market, with the cheapest pair available a couple of hours before puck drop still priced around $1,800 on Ticketmaster. "This is huge for people — people in general," Pierre said. "Not just hockey ... just to be able to socialize and do this is such a huge thing." She wouldn't disclose what she paid for her seats, but added the price wasn't important after nearly 15 months of pandemic life. "We're big concert people, too," Pierre said. "We haven't seen a concert, we haven't done anything in a year and a bit. So for us to be able to get out and do something is huge. "Every little bit is worth it. To be here and be with these people, is going to be worth it." Koehler, whose family has had season seats since the 1940s, said he and his wife talked about selling their tickets. "We had the discussion last night, today and even on the way down," he said while sporting a Maurice (Rocket) Richard jersey. "(But) it's not worth selling. We're doing it because we want to be part of it." All fans in the Bell Centre were required to socially distance from those outside their pod, while anyone aged five and up had to wear a mask. Only bottled water was sold at concessions. None of that mattered for fans. "We've been talking about it for since the last time we were here," Pierre said. "Just before COVID we came for two games. "The second we could come back for a game, we were coming back. We had to be back." Quebec's curfew — in place since Jan. 9 — was lifted Friday. Restaurant patios across the province were also permitted to reopen after being closed in some parts of the province, including Montreal, since Oct. 1. The new measures came as COVID-19 hospitalizations in the province have declined to their lowest level in more than six months. "The pandemic's hit the people here as hard as anywhere in our country, and the people deserve this," Canadiens winger Brendan Gallagher said Saturday morning. "They were disciplined, they listened to what was being asked of them. "And these are the rewards that were earned." This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 29, 2021. ___ Follow @JClipperton_CP on Twitter Joshua Clipperton, The Canadian Press
SEATTLE (AP) — J.P. Crawford and Mitch Haniger homered late, and the Seattle Mariners sent the Texas Rangers to their 11th straight road loss with a 3-2 victory Saturday night. The Rangers managed four hits in their fifth consecutive defeat overall. They matched the second-longest road skid in team history, an 11-game stretch in April and May 1982. Texas dropped 12 in a row away from home in May and June 2003. Crawford hit a solo homer in the seventh inning to break a 1-all tie and Haniger added his 14th of the season in the eighth. The long balls gave the Mariners their season-high third straight victory and their major league-leading 12th one-run win. Seattle is 12-5 in one-run games, including Friday’s 3-2 victory over Texas. José Godoy singled home Kyle Lewis in the second for Seattle's first run. Mariners starter Justin Dunn struck out eight and pitched one-hit ball through 5 2/3 innings to stretch his AL-leading streak of games with three or fewer runs allowed to 15. But he was pulled after allowing his second hit, again failing to make it through the sixth. Daniel Zamora (1-0), Paul Sewald and Rafael Montero allowed two hits in 3 1/3 innings. Montero earned his seventh save after giving up Nick Solak's second sacrifice fly of the game in the ninth. Dunn hit Isaiah Kiner-Falefa with a pitch leading off the fourth, then issued back-to-back walks with one out before Solak’s sacrifice fly tied it at 1. Mike Foltynewicz (1-5) scattered six hits over seven innings, striking out two, but was done in by Crawford’s second homer of the season. TRAINER’S ROOM Mariners: RHP Will Vest returned to the team after his COVID-19-related stay on the injured list. Manager Scott Servais said Vest was scheduled to throw a bullpen Saturday to evaluate his fitness after quarantining in San Diego since May 21. Fellow relievers Kendall Graveman and Drew Steckenrider remain in San Diego under quarantine. The Mariners put RHP Erik Swanson on the 10-day injured list with a right groin strain and transferred RHP Casey Sadler (right shoulder impingement) to the 60-day IL. UP NEXT Rangers: LHP Hyeon-jong Yang (0-2, 5.47 ERA) tries to stop a two-game skid in his fourth major league appearance. Mariners: LHP Yusei Kikuchi (2-3, 4.02) looks for his second straight win after giving up a run on four hits in his last start. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Chris Talbott, The Associated Press
It was a brilliant performance most of the way for Haney, who had stood in the pocket and repeatedly beat Linares to the punch.