Cardinals vs. Brewers Highlights

Associated Press

Tim Mayza retired Shohei Ohtani with the bases loaded for the final out, and the Toronto Blue Jays got five RBIs apiece from Matt Chapman and Kevin Kiermaier to beat the Los Angeles Angels 12-11 in 10 innings Sunday. Chapman hit a grand slam in the sixth and Kiermaier doubled home the tiebreaking run in the 10th for the Blue Jays, who overcame an early six-run deficit before blowing a late four-run lead in a wild slugfest. Ohtani hit one of Los Angeles' four homers, but he grounded out to end it as Toronto took two of three in the series and finished 6-4 on its season-opening road trip.