Cardinals vs. Athletics Highlights

Baseball is plagued by the rise in major injuries to its best pitchers. The solution is to return to Greg Maddux’s era.
Scottie Scheffler rocked the green jacket at a Dallas dive bar after getting home on Sunday night.
A picture is worth a thousand words (and 280 characters).
TORONTO — Giancarlo Stanton homered in the ninth inning and Aaron Judge added a go-ahead two-run double to lead the New York Yankees to a 6-4 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre. Stanton hit a solo shot off Erik Swanson (0-1) to kick off a four-run outburst that prevented a three-game sweep. Pinch-hitter Jose Trevino hit an RBI single off Tim Mayza to tie the game. After Juan Soto walked to load the bases, Judge lashed a pitch down the left-field line that score
Veteran skip Brendan Bottcher is looking for teammates after parting ways with the crew he has led for the past two years. Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant, Ben Hebert and coach Paul Webster made a joint announcement Tuesday on social media that they "have decided to make a change at the skip position." Bottcher said in a statement on the same account on X, formerly known as Twitter, that he wishes his former teammates well but is looking to the future. Edmonton's Bottcher joined forces with Kennedy,
England rugby star Mike Tindall married Princess Anne's daughter Zara Tindall in 2011, but he admitted it wasn't 'all fine and dandy.'
Fred Zinkie examines two pitchers to deal while their value is trending up and a few others it's worth trying to acquire.
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoff spots are locked up, but seeding is still to be determined ahead of the season's final games. Here's what to know.
This wasn't the kind of attention Rory McIlroy was hoping for on the day after the Masters. A London financial paper, City A.M., cited anonymous sources as saying McIlroy was believed to be close to an $850 million deal to join LIV Golf. McIlroy was able to shut it down when he arrived at the RBC Heritage.
SUNRISE, Fla. — The Toronto Maple Leafs will face a familiar foe in the Stanley Cup playoffs. It's just not the opponent they expected. The Leafs are set to meet the Boston Bruins in the opening round after Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Panthers settled the Atlantic Division standings. Florida jumped over Boston to grab the No. 1 seed thanks to the victory coupled with the Bruins' 3-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators on home ice in their regular-season finale. "It'll be a real challenge, but obviously re
A ticket to the Masters, known as a badge, is one of the most elusive items in all of sports. But those who are lucky enough to procure one know that it provides more than just access to one of golf’s most hallowed grounds, it is also an invitation to leave the troubles of the world behind.
Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and a deep WNBA draft class hope the momentum they created lifting women’s college basketball to new heights carries over to the pros. “We’re not just basketball players, we’re super impactful to the community, the people around us, the little kids that look up to us, and being able to also be nationwide, everybody knows us everywhere we go,” Reese said Monday night after the Chicago Sky selected the former LSU star with the No. 7 pick. The WNBA just had its most-watched season in 21 years, averaging 462,000 viewers per game across ABC, ESPN and CBS.
A man has been charged in federal court in Illinois in the transport of millions of dollars worth of Masters golf tournament merchandise and memorabilia stolen from Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia. A document filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois accuses Richard Globensky of transporting the items across state lines to Tampa, Florida, “knowing the same had been stolen, converted and taken by fraud.” Upon conviction, Globensky would have to forfeit any property and cash attained from proceeds traced to the stolen items, the government said.
NEW YORK (AP) — Although the Pittsburgh Pirates lost a close ballgame Tuesday night, they might have found their future ace. And like it or not, they're going to handle him with kid gloves. Rookie right-hander Jared Jones fired five shutout innings in his fourth major league start, throwing 50 of 59 pitches for strikes during a dominant performance against the New York Mets. “That’s a special arm,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. Featuring a 97-99 mph fastball and a nasty 90-92 mph slider, Jon
Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon, Tampa Bay's Nikita Kucherov, Edmonton's Connor McDavid and Toronto's Auston Matthews are all in the running to win the Hart Trophy as NHL MVP. MacKinnon has carried the top-heavy Avalanche into the playoffs, Kucherov has played a role in half the Lightning's goals, McDavid got the Oilers back in it after a horrid start and Matthews is on the verge of becoming the first to player to hit 70 goals in a season in more than 30 years. McDavid also became just the fourth pl
The Vancouver-based brand will dress the Olympic and Paralympic athletes for the opening and closing ceremonies and their media appearances.
The Louisiana State University Tigers forward was the number seven pick.
The former NFL star admitted he used workout bands to prepare for the appearance
EDMONTON — Connor McDavid has achieved something only three other people in the NHL have ever done. The Edmonton Oilers captain, who missed his team's last three games with an undisclosed injury, recorded his 100th assist of the season in Monday's game against the visiting San Jose Sharks. Wayne Gretzky did it 11 times, while Bobby Orr and Mario Lemieux each got there once. McDavid hit the milestone at 15:35 of the second period against the Sharks. The captain outwaited a sprawling Sharks defend
A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release."It's very important for the youth out there or people involved wi