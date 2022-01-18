Cardinals’ Budda Baker knocked out of game after violent collision with Rams’ Cam Akers
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
In the third quarter with the Rams leading, 28-8. Akers took a handoff from Matthew Stafford from the Cardinals' 16-yard line and broke free into the secondary at full speed. Baker met Akers near the six-yard with a diving tackle. As Baker dove, Akers lowered his head, and their helmets collided. Baker was taken to a local hospital with a concussion, he had movement and feeling in all his extremities.