Cardinal Pell walks free, abuse convictions quashed

The highest court in Australia overturned Cardinal George Pell's convictions of child sex abuse on Tuesday (April 7).

The former Vatican Treasurer walked free from prison immediately.

Pell is the highest-ranking member of the Catholic Church to be charged with abuse. A lower court convicted him of sexually assaulting two teenaged choir boys in the 1990s.

But in a unanimous ruling, the High Court found that the jury in Pell's trial quote, "ought to have entertained a doubt" as to Cardinal Pell's guilt.

The court's seven judges ordered that the convictions be quashed - and verdicts of acquittal be entered in their place, meaning the 78-year-old cannot be retried on the charges.

Pell, a polarizing figure in Australia for his conservative views, was sentenced to six years in prison for child sex offences. The plantiff said the indecent act took place when Pell was Archbishop of Melbourne.

Tuesday's ruling was one of Australia's most anticipated court decisions ever.

In a statement, Pell said quote: "I hold no ill will toward my accuser, I do not want my acquittal to add to the hurt and bitterness so many feel; there is certainly hurt and bitterness enough"

The Vatican had no immediate comment.

Pope Francis has said he would only comment on the case once Pell had exhausted all avenues of appeal.

Pell has remained a cardinal despite pressure on the church from victims of sexual abuse and their advocates to dismiss him.