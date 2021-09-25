Cardinal Newman secures a 17-7 win over John Carroll Catholic

The Canadian Press

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich hit one of Milwaukee's three home runs and Eric Lauer turned in a much-needed strong outing for the Brewers in their 5-1 win over the New York Mets on Friday night. Kolten Wong and Willy Adames also went deep for the Brewers, who reduced their magic number to two for clinching their first NL Central title since 2018. They can wrap it up Saturday with a win over the Mets and a loss by St. Louis to the Cubs in Chicago Milwaukee had dropped five in a row since secu