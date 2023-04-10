car vs house FOLO
The bill must now go back to the House for concurrence on amendments before it can be signed by the governor.
The Republican is stuck amid intra-party squabbles that his own speakership bid helped enable
The California governor told former White House press secretary Jen Psaki that DeSantis’ policies make it clear Republicans "don't care" about children.
In the hours after CBC News published a story about an immigration officer notorious among applicants as an idle worker who left files largely untouched for years, senior staff at Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) rushed to reassign all of the officer's files to other employees and marked them as "urgent," internal emails show. IRCC officers are represented as codes under its administrative system. For example, AB12345. In January 2022, several permanent residency (PR) applican
Countries deemed too dangerous for travel by the State Department are known for civil unrest, terrorist activity, and kidnappings.
Camden County officials decried "any and all federal firearms laws, so-called laws" as unconstitutional when refusing to cooperate with the ATF.
Gonazales was discussing the ruling made by a federal judge in Texas ordering a hold on the drug's decades-old federal approval.
"Worse than squandering support, you've made enemies where we didn't need them," Oscar Brock said of the Tennessee vote to expel two lawmakers.
While teachers' unions have opposed the governor's crackdowns on public schools, police and firefighters have largely stood by the governor.
(Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. and Walt-Disney Co. are among US businesses that will face the steepest challenges in a “selective decoupling” from China, a key lawmaker said after a series of meetings with executives and experts in Hollywood and Silicon Valley this week.Most Read from BloombergSaudi Arabia’s Drive to Get Expats to Ditch Dubai Is Off to a Rocky StartA $1.5 Trillion Wall of Debt Is Looming for US Commercial PropertiesTaking Crimea From Putin Has Become ‘Operation Unthinkable’Walmart Su
Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk of the Northern District of Texas was confirmed in 2019 and has handed down several rulings in favor of conservative causes.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Sunday “our hearts are heavy” a day after two police officers were shot to death during a traffic stop. ""Our hearts are heavy for the Chetek and Cameron police officers who lost their lives in the line of duty yesterday. The Wisconsin Department of Justice said in a statement late Saturday that it was investigating the shooting in Cameron.
President Joe Biden was winding up for a speech at a Minnesota clean energy facility when he spotted a lawmaker in the crowd whom he wanted to recognize. “I want to thank you for being here,” Biden said, gesturing toward Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar during his recent visit. For Omar, the quick flash of praise from Biden — who was neither her first nor second choice to be the party's 2020 White House nominee — was more than just a courtesy shout-out during a presidential visit to her suburban Minneapolis district.
On Jan. 6, 2021, a Citadel cadet was photographed in a red cap holding a metal pipe at the U.S. Capitol. Seeking a second chance, the 21-year-old has renounced the riot and now works at the S.C. House of Representatives.
At least one person died and two others were injured in a residential fire in Denver, Colorado, early on Saturday morning, April 8, local firefighters said.South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters found several people were trapped inside the building on South Quebec Street. The injured people were taken to hospital, one of them “in critical condition and one person transported in serious condition,” the department said.The department tweeted that “The fire [was] under control” as of around 5:30 am local time.An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful
Some 13 Republican state senators voted for increased meal reimbursements for themselves while voting against a free school lunch program for kids.
Democratic U.S. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Sunday she wants Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas to be impeached and his advisers probed after a media report described luxury trips he has taken over decades, funded by a Republican donor. Ocasio-Cortez said the timeline of Thomas's relationship with Republican donor and real estate magnate Harlan Crow revealed a conflict of interest since it started after Thomas began serving on the Supreme Court in 1991. ProPublica reported on Thursday that Thomas accepted expensive trips from Crow over decades despite federal law requiring the disclosure of most gifts.
A gang near Haiti’s capital ambushed and killed three police officers on Sunday in the latest attack against an under-resourced and underfunded police department that has reported nearly two dozen officers slain so far this year, according to authorities. The killings occurred in Thomassin, a largely upper-class neighborhood just south of the capital of Port-au-Prince that is controlled by a gang called “Ti Makak,” which translates to “Little Macaques.” The details of the killings were provided by an officer who survived the attack, according to the National Union of Haitian Police Officers, which said it was saddened by the news.
OTTAWA — One of the longest House of Commons committee filibusters in the last 10 years was the recent marathon attempt by the Liberals to prevent the prime minister's chief of staff from testifying about foreign interference. Throughout February and March, government members of the procedure and House affairs committee argued that Katie Telford should answer questions because of ministerial responsibility: the idea that it is up to ministers — including the prime minister — to speak on behalf o
House Republicans passed an education bill last month emphasizing parents' rights in the classroom, marking Congress's foray into an increasingly powerful U.S. movement that seeks to expand parent oversight of how gender and race are taught in public schools. Though the bill is unlikely to pass in a Democrat-controlled Senate, parental rights has emerged as a top issue for Republicans ahead of the 2024 elections, with a tidal wave of legislation having been passed or introduced in two dozen stat