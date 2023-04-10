car vs house FOLO

Storyful

At least one person died and two others were injured in a residential fire in Denver, Colorado, early on Saturday morning, April 8, local firefighters said.South Metro Fire Rescue said firefighters found several people were trapped inside the building on South Quebec Street. The injured people were taken to hospital, one of them “in critical condition and one person transported in serious condition,” the department said.The department tweeted that “The fire [was] under control” as of around 5:30 am local time.An investigation into the cause of the fire was underway, according to South Metro Fire Rescue. Credit: South Metro Fire Rescue via Storyful