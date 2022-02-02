Car Tows Snowboarding Daredevil Through Rhode Island Streets

A snowboarder took advantage of a blizzard in Rhode Island on Saturday, January 29, hitching a ride behind a car and riding though the streets of Newport.

This video captured by Alexander Jonathan Garcia shows his snowboarding friend, Mike Boughton, being towed by a car.

“We saw videos of people doing it and wanted to try it out,” Garcia told Storyful. “As kids we would grab onto cars while on skateboards so it kind of branched off from that.”

The National Weather Service reported that parts of Rhode Island received over two feet of snow during the January 28-29 winter storm. Credit: Alexander Jonathan Garcia via Storyful