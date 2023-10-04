Car Swerves to Avoid Toppled Motorhome During Strong Winds in New Zealand

Strong winds on New Zealand’s South Island knocked over a motorhome and pushed it across a highway, causing cars to swerve, video filmed on October 2 shows.

Video captured by Philip Kennett shows an unsteady motorhome parked to the side of the road rock from side to side before toppling over and sliding across two lanes of traffic.

“I was driving along to a job when I saw camper vans struggling in the wind, [then] one was blown over onto its side in front of me. I stopped and assisted the family inside it,” said Kennett.

According to local media, all occupants in the vehicle were uninjured. Credit: Philip Kennett via Storyful