Car Swamped by Floodwater as Intense Storm Hits Santa Barbara

A flash flood warning was in place for Santa Barbara, California, as an intense storm hit the region on Monday, January 9.

Local authorities issued a mandatory evacuation order for the entire community of Montecito, in Santa Barbara County on Monday.

US President Joe Biden declared an emergency in California, allowing federal assistance to support “state, tribal, and local response efforts”.

This footage, filmed by Geraldus Rio, shows a vehicle partially submerged by floodwaters on an inundated road in Santa Barbara. Credit: Geraldus Rio via Storyful