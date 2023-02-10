Car rams into Jerusalem-area bus stop, killing two

STORY: A chaotic scene on the outskirts of Jerusalem as paramedics rushed to rescue people after a driver rammed into them at a bus stop on Friday (February 10).

At least two Israelis, including a six-year-old boy, were killed. Several others were injured, some critically.

Moments later, Israeli police surrounded the car and shot the driver... who officials say was a 31-year-old Palestinian man - at the scene.

Eli Beer is one of the paramedics who rushed to the scene.

"Volunteers of United Hatzalah, we responded, and we saw children underneath the car.”

The incident was condemned as a terrorist attack by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who ordered security forces to be reinforced.

His far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said he had ordered police to prepare on Sunday operations against what he described as "terrorist hotbeds" in East Jerusalem.

The U.S. Office of Palestinian affairs condemned the attack and said it was working with both sides to prevent escalation.

The incident comes amid a period of rising anxiety over security and heightened Israeli-Palestinian tensions.

Last month, a lone Palestinian gunman killed seven people outside a synagogue.

Israeli forces have carried out hundreds of arrests over recent months during near-daily raids in the occupied West Bank that have seen bloody gunbattles with Palestinian militants.

At least 42 Palestinians, including gunmen and civilians, have been killed this year.

A spokesman for Hamas praised Friday's attack as a "heroic operation" but did not claim responsibility.