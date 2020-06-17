Car Plows Through Anti-Racism Protesters in Portland

Police in Portland, Oregon, said they were investigating after two people were struck by a car that drove through a crowd of anti-racism protesters in the early hours of June 17.

A vehicle that was possibly involved was stopped, police said.

This footage shows a car accelerate through the protesters, knocking at least one person to the ground. The car then drives off as people run after it. The car circles the block, and returns a short time later, clipping another vehicle as it drives towards the protesters a second time. A man gets out of the car briefly, then gets back in and drives away. Credit: Kevin Parks via Storyful