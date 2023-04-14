Car of man missing since 2006 found in local pond with human remains inside
The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a car belonging to a man reported missing nearly 20 years ago was found in a Palm Harbor pond with human remains inside. Authorities said a vehicle registered to Robert Helphrey's was found in a pond in the 200 block of Old Oak Circle. It was found with help from the Sunshine State Sonar Search Team, a volunteer search team. Helphrey was last seen on May 22, 2006, leaving Peggy O'Neill's Irish Pub & Eatery. According to a missing person's poster from the sheriff's office, he told friends he was going home but he was never heard from again.