Car lot employees use forklift to stop vehicle with would-be car thief inside until police arrive

One of the biggest roadblocks to electric vehicle adoption in the U.S. is the lack of charging infrastructure. Israeli startup Electreon (ELWS.TA) aims to address this problem by electrifying the road itself through a system called “dynamic charging.” Coil segments are embedded underneath the road's surface. These coils are connected to the power grid and feed charge wirelessly through receiver plates installed under the vehicle. Electreon’s software operates the charge by monitoring when the power grid is being stretched or when the battery usage is at its lowest. This innovation could introduce a flexibility the EV market needs to systemize charging on the go. Watch the video above to learn more about how the technology works. The NEXT Big Thing is the social companion to our big bold series NEXT. To see the full NEXT episode: Electrifying Roads, click here.To read Akiko Fujita's article: This Israeli company is building a road that charges electric vehicles in Detroit, click here.