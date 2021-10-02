Car lands upside down in South Milwaukee lagoon
A car landed upside down in a lagoon Saturday in South Milwaukee.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Teoscar Hernandez, George Springer, Bo Bichette and Danny Jansen all hit homers in the win.
It's a good thing the Blue Jays have two home run jackets now.
Duncan Keith is vaccinated, but he would rather not be.
Throw some more fire on it, Tom.
Brandon Lowe hit three home runs and the Tampa Bay Rays rolled to a 12-2 blowout of the Yankees on Saturday that prevented New York from clinching a playoff spot.
The Week 4 slate in the NFL is loaded and will feature Tom Brady making his return to Gillette stadium.
Is it finally Kyle Pitts' time to break out? Here's Dalton Del Don's lineup advice for Week 4.
The Troy vs. South Carolina game brought us one of the wackiest plays you will ever see.
Raptors forward Yuta Watanabe didn't always look for his shot last season with Toronto and is committed to finding his offensive groove in 2021-22.
Trying to make sense of the Tampa Bay Rays’ nonsensical scheme to play half their home games in one city, the other half in another city some 1,500 miles away.
The Vancouver Canucks and GM Jim Benning certainly cut it close, but they finally got it done.
The Blue Jackets aren't providing Zac Rinaldo with a place to play.
With a new two-year contract, Maple Leafs head coach Sheldon Keefe can focus on the present.
You mean, you don't stack players in your fantasy hockey drafts? It's time to start.
Yahoo Sports Hockey Podcast host Justin Cuthbert discusses wager opportunities in the NHL's Central Division with fantasy and betting expert Steven Psihogios.
Jose Calderon urges NBA players and other professional athletes to consider their post-retirement life even before their careers are over.
Justin Fields will get the start Sunday against the Lions.
Stanford hadn’t scored a point for the entire second half, but needed to drive nearly the length of the field to keep its hopes of upsetting No. 3 Oregon alive.
BERLIN (AP) — With Erling Haaland still injured, Borussia Dortmund needed Julian Brandt to score the winner in a 2-1 victory over Augsburg on Saturday in the Bundesliga. Brandt helped to fill the gap created by the Norway forward’s continued absence, grabbing Dortmund’s second goal in the 51st minute with a low shot inside the right post after Marco Reus sent the ball on. But Dortmund again struggled going forward without the 21-year-old Haaland, who remained out with muscular problems after mis
HAMILTON — David Cote's 36-yard field goal in overtime earned the Montreal Alouettes a come-from-behind 23-20 win over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Saturday. Cote's game-winning boot came after Montreal's Chris Ackie recovered Sean Thomas-Erlington's fumble on Hamilton's first possession of overtime. Taylor Bertolet's 55-yard field goal into the wind on the final play of regulation forced overtime. It came after Vernon Adams Jr.'s 28-yard TD strike to Eugene Lewis with 29 seconds remaining put Mon