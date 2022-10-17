Car Lands On Top of Luxury Mercedes in Sydney Carpark

The stress of finding a car park was taken to a new level on October 13, when a Honda Civic ended up on top of a luxury Mercedes at a Sydney shopping centre.

Kelly Bal, who was in the carpark, filmed a video which shows the vehicle precariously balancing on the roof of the Mercedes.

“Let me tell you a funny road rage story. So this lady driving this car cut me off, tried to, didn’t succeed,” Kitch claims in the video.

“We were both heading out the boom gates and she wants to try cut me off again and look what happened to her car.

“… went through the boom gate and flew straight past me.”

Local media citing police reported emergency services were called to the carpark at 9.45am on October 13. Media said police believe the driver crashed her Honda Civic into the boom gates which forced the vehicle to roll on top of the parked car.

Paramedics treated a man in his 50s before he was taken to hospital with minor injuries, while the driver managed to escape without any physical injuries, media reported. Credit: Kelly Bal via Storyful