Car Floats Down River in Los Angeles After Heavy Rainfall

A car was seen floating down a waterway in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 8, following intense rain across the city.

Video recorded by Paulina Casas shows a black sedan with its trunk open moving along the flooded Arroyo Seco near the confluence with the Los Angeles River.

The National Weather Service warned drivers to avoid flooded roadways.

KTLA said authorities had begun a search for a male who was swept into the Los Angeles River following the rainfall. Credit: Paulina Casas via Storyful