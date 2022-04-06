Car Flips Outside Walmart in South Carolina During Tornado-Warned Storms

A tornado warning was issued for Manning, South Carolina, on April 5, with the National Weather Service (NWS) describing the situation as “life-threatening”.

This footage, filmed by Craig Varn shows the aftermath of the storm on Tuesday evening, with one police car flipped on its side outside a Walmart.

Elsewhere in South Carolina a tornado touched down near Allendale.

The NWS warned that another round of severe storms was possible on Wednesday. Credit: Craig Varn via Storyful