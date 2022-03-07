Car Flips and Catches Fire in Sydney Harbour Bridge Crash

A car flipped over and caught fire on the Sydney Harbour Bridge on the morning of March 7 after colliding with another vehicle. A third car was also involved in the crash, police said.

Video here shows the scene, with a long line of traffic behind the burning car.

The ABC said one of the cars involved was alleged to have been stolen.

Separate dashcam footage shows a speeding car on the bridge hitting another vehicle.

Police said two of the drivers – a man and a woman – were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of a van involved was in “a serious but stable condition” in hospital, they said. Credit: Mary Kelly via Storyful