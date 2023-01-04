Car Crashes Into New York Restaurant Injuring 22 People

At least 22 people were injured when a car crashed into a restaurant in the New York neighborhood of Inwood on Monday night, January 2, local media reported.

Footage by Yajaira Rodriguez shows people in stretchers outside the Inwood Bar and Grill as emergency services attend the scene.

Citing police, NY1 reported that falling glass had caused most injuries, and that none were life-threatening.

The incident occurred after a motorist in an Audi collided with an Uber driver in a Toyota, causing the Uber driver to lose control and crash into the restaurant, according to NY1. Police said the Audi driver fled the scene. Credit: Yajaira Rodriguez via Storyful