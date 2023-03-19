Car crashes into Atomic Tattoos
Elon Musk's Tesla has long promised a $25,000 electric car. Volkswagen might have beat the company to it with the new ID. 2all concept car.
The county district attorney said charges against the shooter would not be pursued at this time.
MONTREAL — Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. has announced it will officially combine with Kansas City Southern Railway Co. on April 14, under the new banner of Canadian Pacific Kansas City. The U.S. rail regulator approved the US$31-billion deal this week, clearing the final hurdle in CP's bid to buy KCS and create the only railway stretching from Canada through to the U.S. and Mexico. "Our new combined railroad will create a truly unique single-line network connecting three nations and instantly i
Halifax Regional Police say they're investigating a suspicious incident that took place on Thursday night along a stretch of one of Nova Scotia's busiest highways. According to a news release, a woman was travelling out of town on Highway 102 near Lacewood Drive when a black sedan drove up behind her. Police say the car was flashing red and white emergency lights that were visible at the top of the windshield. The woman pulled over to the side of the highway. Const. Nicholas Gagnon said the woma
These cars are perfect to represent the best innovations of their time.
Boeing's lawyers say "evidence shows that death was instantaneous" and any speculation about pain experienced during the 737 MAX crash is "unfounded."
Soon, the Lexus RZ450e will be the first car sold in America without a shaft connecting the steering wheel and the front wheels.
Don’t miss the chance to put this 1966 Pontiac GTO Convertible in your garage for almost nothing.
Let’s celebrate the Maxus as a pioneer in the field of sensible, practical BEV production
Lisa Ellen Spoors’ attorney points out prosecution witnesses who seemingly contradict DUI conclusion.
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina teenager who was struck by a car this week while departing a school bus in Halifax County is now in good condition, a hospital spokesperson said Friday. Tillman Mitchell, a 17-year-old student at the Haliwa-Saponi Tribal School in Hollister, had just exited the school bus and was walking across the street to his house when he was hit by a 2022 Tesla Model Y, according to the State Highway Patrol. He was flown to WakeMed with life-threatening injuries Wednesd
Four were taken to hospitals “with varying degrees of injuries,” firefighters said.
Driver left the crash scene but then he returned and resisted arrest, police said.
The aerospace giant wants to avoid paying pain and suffering damages to the families of victims aboard Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302.
The freight hauled by the truck spilled onto the road, CHP said.
“It’s a miracle that I made it through it,” Felicia Jordan says.
Officials say two people are injured after two planes collided mid-air at Falcon Field Friday afternoon. The incident occurred just before 1 p.m.
Nova Scotia RCMP have charged a 35-year-old man with impaired driving causing death following a fatal collision in Digby County in December 2022. The crash on Highway 217 in Roxville occurred just three days before Christmas. RCMP said at the time that a pickup truck and a panel van were travelling in opposite directions when they hit head-on. The driver and sole occupant of the panel van, a 57-year-old man from Bayview, N.S., was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck suff
This ultra rare automobile is ready to race.