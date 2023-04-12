car crash clip for social

Associated Press

Ford Motor Co. says it will spend $1.34 billion ($1.8 billion Canadian) to convert an SUV factory in suburban Toronto so it can build next-generation electric vehicles. The roughly 3,000 workers at the plant in Oakville, Ontario, are expected to keep their jobs depending on market conditions, the company said Tuesday. Ford wouldn't say which models will be built at the 487-acre (197 hectare) site, which will be renamed the Oakville Electric Vehicle Complex.