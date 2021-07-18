Car Carried by Torrent as Flooding Strikes Hallein, Salzburg

Much of Hallein, a town outside of Salzburg, Austria, was flooded on July 17, after torrential rainfall.

The mayor of Hallein, Alexander Stangassinger, called the flooding a “disaster”, but said that he was proud of how the citizens of the town reacted to the emergency.

Across Europe, at least 180 people have been killed by flooding. Officials say the risk has not disappeared and flood defenses are at risk of collapse in several countries.

This footage, filmed by Christoph Kahl, shows a car collide with a fence as it is washed down a submerged Hallein street. Credit: Christoph Kahl via Storyful