Captive-bred giant tortoises released on Galapagos Island

STORY: The Chelonidis hoodensis hatchlings were bred and raised in captivity on Santa Cruz Island and released on La Espanola Island to incorporate them into the ecosystem.

Before the turtles were transferred, they were dewormed, and each was fitted with an identification microchip for monitoring purposes.

There are still more than 250 specimens left to complete their pre-release process, which will remain in captivity until they are old enough to be repatriated, said the statement.

The breeding program has bred some 3,000 giant tortoises in captivity over the past 50 years, according to the national park's director.