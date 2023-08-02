Capitol Police Search Senate Building After 'Possible Active Shooter' Report

People were evacuated from the Russell Senate Office Building in Washington DC on Wednesday afternoon, August 2, as Capitol Police said they were responding to reports of a “possible active shooter.”

“Our officers are searching in and around the Senate Office Buildings in response to a concerning 911 call. Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating,” Capitol Police said on Twitter.

“If you are inside the Senate Buildings, everyone inside should be sheltering in place as the report was for a possible active shooter. It should be noted that we do not have any confirmed reports of gunshots,” police added.

Footage shows police and other emergency services responding to the scene. Credit: Bryan Metzger via Storyful