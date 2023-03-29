Capital City Go-Go vs. Fort Wayne Mad Ants - Game Highlights

CBC

Team McCarville narrowly missed a chance to take on Kerri Einarson's rink in the 2023 Scotties Tournament of Hearts final in February, falling to Jennifer Jones in the semifinals. Just over a month later, Krista McCarville announced on That Curling Show on Monday that Team McCarville would be adding a top reinforcement in nine-time provincial champion Andrea Kelly. The 37-year-old Kelly represented New Brunswick as a fourth at this year's national tournament, finishing with a 3-5 record that inc