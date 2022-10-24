Canucks could find blueline answers in trade with Leafs

The Vancouver Canucks are winless after six games of the NHL season, with many questions marks over the defence. On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar wonders if Toronto might be willing trade partners given the Leafs need to clear cap space.

Video Transcript

- So all is kind of somber in Vancouver right now. I mean, they keep giving up all these multi-goal leads. Games are being lost. They can't really get anything done.

Just recently, jerseys are being thrown on the ice, and again, us Leafs fans can resonate with that. There's a time where jerseys were being left on the ice, players arguing, but, you know, before intermissions. So it seems like for the Vancouver Canucks, there are a lot of things that are taking place.

So how does that affect the Leafs? Great question. So when it comes to everything that's going on with Vancouver right now, you can't really pinpoint it to one thing. But with all of this negativity and especially all of these losses, change is most likely going to come.

And I think of the blueline. The blueline is an area that Vancouver has been talking about in many way, shapes, and forms. You know, can we only focus on Quinn Hughes, or do we have to add? And now, I'm thinking, of our blueline, and the fact that, yes, even though Jake Muzzin is going to be out for who knows how long. At some point Timothy Liljegren is going to come back to this roster.

And know the right side, TJ Brodie has been solid. Victor Mete has had a quiet, great season so far. And Justin Holl, again, has kind of been a little up and down. Does that make sense? We still need to clear cap space at some point, again, assuming that Muzzin does come back.

So does a deal with Vancouver make sense, where we send them Justin Holl, and they give us something. I don't know, maybe a pick or whatever. Because in that case, we're clearing cap space and contract space. That's a big issue that's coming up.

So maybe there could be a scenario where the Leafs and the Canucks coming together to kind of facilitate some type of trade. And, hey, you know, on the Leafs end, we clear some space. On Vancouver's end, maybe Justin Holl helps them win a couple of games, or maybe it continues to go south, who knows.