Can't-Miss Play: Tug-of-war catch! Robinson rips football away from Eagle for 48-yard gain
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson rips football away from Eagle for 48-yard gain.
Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Demarcus Robinson rips football away from Eagle for 48-yard gain.
Verse is looking to help the Rams reach the NFC title game for the second time in four seasons.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don breaks out the Trust Meter to see if four players
Eagles fans were waiting for Verse after his declaration last week that "I hate Eagles fans."
Curt Cignetti's Hoosiers are the only team that's played both Notre Dame and Ohio State this season. What's his key to the College Football Playoff title game?
The Blue Jays paid $11 million for a replacement-level player because they thought it would help them get Roki Sasaki.
The Lions were built well enough that Goff didn't need to be the best quarterback in the league for them to advance. But even this kind of a Maserati needs a driver who won’t plow into traffic.
The Bears have a surprise name among their candidates.
The Dodgers still have roughly 3-to-1 odds to win the World Series.
There have been whispers that Sasaki had a deal with the Dodgers before getting posted.
Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce made just enough plays to overcome an otherwise ugly offensive day for Kansas City. That might not work next week against a much tougher opponent.
Patrick Mahomes drew a couple of controversial calls against Houston.
College football's spectacle is now at Super Bowl levels. How will players shut it out and play the game?
Kansas City has proven all season it can win close games and ugly games. Saturday's divisional playoff victory over Houston was no exception.
L.A. has assembled one of the more astonishing quintets of starting pitching talent the game has ever seen. But this group is not without questions and concerns.
What you need to know and where to tune in for a packed three-day weekend of sports.
Eliminating the CFP’s rule designating the top four seeds and first-round byes to conference champions won't likely happen next year.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon puts Terry McLaurin under the microscope after his awesome 2024 season.
The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish.
Next month's Genesis Invitational was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, but due to the recent wildfires, the PGA announced on Thursday it will be moved.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the Mets reportedly being ready to pivot from Pete Alonso, recap International Signing Day, remember the late Bob Uecker and talk about where things stand with the Roki Sasaki sweepstakes.