Can't-Miss Play: Peasley's 39-yard heave ends in stellar fashion with Brandon Smith's sideline snag
Can't-Miss Play: New York Jets quarterback Andrew Peasley's 39-yard heave ends in stellar fashion with wide receiver Brandon Smith's sideline snag.
Russell Wilson appears to have won the Pittsburgh Steelers' starting quarterback job after only playing one series in his second preseason game.
Montana State is an FCS program, but went to New Mexico and defeated the FBS opponent, 35–31, in Week 0.
Shohei Ohtani officially became the fastest player in league history to join the 40-40 club on Friday night.
Napheesa Collier led the Minnesota Lynx to a 90–80 win over the Indiana Fever on Saturday before the team retired Maya Moore's jersey.
The first overall pick of last year's draft looked sharp in his first preseason snaps this year.
Chinese Taipei got a dominant 4-1 win over Venezuela while Florida beat Texas in a 10-7 thriller; the two will now face off for the Little League title.
Bowden Francis was three outs away from what would have been just the second no-hitter in Blue Jays history on Saturday afternoon.
DaRon Bland had a league-high nine interceptions last season for the Cowboys.
Our fantasy football draft kit is here to help you crush your 2024 drafts and build championship-winning teams!
Jones, who signed with the Cardinals in May, was arrested last November on a domestic battery charge, which was later dropped.
Trevor Lawrence's night included a tremendous touchdown pass.
Following Tennessee's first-ever national championship in baseball, the school rewarded coach Tony Vitello with a new contract that makes him the highest-paid coach in college baseball.
Boston Red Sox catcher Danny Jansen will become the first MLB player to play for both teams in the same game when a postponed game from June 26 is resumed on Monday.
NFL Sunday Ticket’s newest enhancement to their multiview feature allows fantasy football managers to watch up to 4 games at once so you don’t miss a single moment.
Messi suffered an ankle injury during the Copa América final on July 14 while playing for Argentina.
There are 16 men's Division I college soccer players and 44 women on the Hermann Trophy watch list, announced Thursday.
The CFP field is bigger and that means more opportunities for teams that have just missed the cut in previous years.
Anthony Richardson had a nice TD drive and a bad INT on Thursday.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald come to you live from Yahoo Studios in Los Angeles to finally get some takes off their chest.
'Convictions Week' ends with an absolute banger of a pod. If there is one thing hotter than the weather in August, it's Dalton Del Don's preseason hot takes. Andy Behrens does his best to heat check Del Don on his 7 most polarizing fantasy takes.