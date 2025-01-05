Can't-Miss Play: Career TD pass No. 500! Rodgers hits milestone on scoring strike to Conklin
Career touchdown pass No. 500! New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers hits milestone on scoring strike to tight end Tyler Conklin.
If Rodgers' Jets tenure is over after this season, he made some history on the way out.
Tyrod Taylor was the only reason the Jets didn't put up a goose egg against the Bills.
Rodgers told reporters Wednesday that, unless the Jets release him, he will contemplate his football future once the season is over.
Philadelphia can win the NFC East with a victory in Washington Sunday afternoon.
Functional football? Played by the Jets? It happened!
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 16 quarterback rankings.
That reality might have defined the message Rodgers and Adams sent on Sunday: Yes, the season is dead. No, as a tandem, we are not.
The Dolphins’ playoff hopes needed two things this weekend. They got neither.
The last time the Broncos were in the playoffs, Peyton Manning was their QB.
One of the biggest matchups in NFL history is set to close the 2024 regular season.
Jennings got into fights on consecutive plays and fell 25 yards short of a career milestone. But he didn't seem to mind.
New England won its way out of the No. 1 draft pick, but fortunately for the Patriots that's not a season-breaker.
Green Bay's punter appeared to be the only Packers player who knew which direction his punt traveled.
Rashada played at Arizona State in 2023 after signing with Florida and filed a lawsuit against UF coach Billy Napier and a booster in May.
Nabers became the Giants' single-season leader in catches despite uncertainty and upheaval at quarterback throughout the year.
Pittsburgh has scored 17 or fewer points in each of its past four games, with Wilson twice passing for under 200 yards.
The Timberwolves might have the most one-dimensional offense in the league.
Kelce's touchdown catch moved him ahead of Gonzalez for the franchise record.
Kyle Van Noy knew exactly what a sack was worth on Saturday.
In this episode ofInside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab dive deep into the latest coaching rumors and news across the NFL.