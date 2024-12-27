Can't-Miss Play: Caleb Williams' back-foot heave turns into a 14-yard fourth-down conversion to Moore
Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams' throws a dart to wide receiver DJ Moore for a 14-yard gain on fourth down against the Seattle Seahawks.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
It's the last "Thursday Night Football" matchup of the year — what's in store for fantasy football managers? Mo Castillo goes to the tale of the tape for Seahawks-Bears.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
The loss delivered a critical blow to Seattle's playoff hopes.
There was a team in the NFC North set up very well for a new quarterback to have instant success. It just wasn't the Bears.
Smith limped to the locker room after being replaced by Sam Howell.
Chicago's abysmal first half buried any likelihood of a rally. Then the second half and postgame offered something else.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice and Matt Harmon take a deep dive into the 2024 NFL rookie class, breaking down the highs, lows, and everything in between. From quarterbacks like Caleb Williams, whose start with the Chicago Bears has been filled with ups and downs, to Jayden Daniels, who’s showing promise with Washington, the guys evaluate how these rookies are performing and what we can expect moving forward.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 14 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
There is an acceptance that Minnesota can keep Darnold and McCarthy together beyond this season. I think that’s an expectation if the Vikings have a strong showing in the playoffs.
Jackson last appeared in an NFL game in 2022. Delaware State has won just two games over the past two seasons.
Lamb, who has been playing through the injury, will miss out on Dallas' last two games of the season.
Volatility isn't a fantasy manager's best friend — especially not in Championship Week. Tera Roberts is here to help us sort through which of the league's most volatile assets are worth a start.
Sirianni was reportedly rankled by Ertz enthusiastically high-fiving him after their game.
Bridgewater retired after last season and was hired to coach Miami Northwestern High School.
The NFL MVP race might come down to the end of the season.
Lamar Jackson broke a record and made his MVP case on Christmas.
Diontae Johnson won't make his Texans debut on Christmas Day.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
A timetable for Dell's return to health and the field is not immediately clear.