Can't-Miss Play: Amari Cooper's ridiculous high-point grab mirrors WR's catch vs. 49ers from '23
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper's ridiculous high-point grab mirrors WR's catch vs. 49ers from '23.
The Giants beat the Browns 21-15 in large part thanks to rookie Malik Nabers' performance.
Brown suffered the injury during the Chiefs' first preseason game.
An ugly start to the game for the New York Giants, who are trying hard to get right against Cleveland.
Houston and Minnesota are both looking to move to 3-0 on the season
North Carolina coach Mack Brown reportedly offered to step down after the Tar Heels' 70–50 loss at home to James Madison. However, he backed off from that later.
Another week, another costly Will Levis mistake.
The Vikings are 3-0, and coaching is leading the way.
Ricciardo could be replaced by Liam Lawson ahead of the United States Grand Prix.
New York was dominant from start to finish, outscoring Atlanta 29-16 in the first quarter. Here’s how the Liberty won Game 1.
Herbert was sacked in the third quarter, seemingly aggravating a high ankle sprain sustained last week.
Also, Lions-Cardinals could produce fireworks in Arizona.
The Volunteers won on the road at Oklahoma on Saturday.
The Tigers turned it over five times in a 24-14 loss to Arkansas.
Higgins missed the first two games with a hamstring injury.
Morris, a two-time Super Bowl winner and three-time Pro Bowler, was a key part of Miami's 1972 unbeaten season.
Verstappen's lead is 52 points with six races to go.
For the third time in her career, A'ja Wilson is the WNBA MVP. And this time, it was unanimous — she joins Cynthia Cooper-Dyke as the only player to win the award unanimously.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman talk Michigan’s win against USC, Oklahoma's loss to Tennessee and more.
This college football season is still devoid of major upsets, but some teams have played tougher schedules than others.
Oklahoma made a quarterback switch during the loss.