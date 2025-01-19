Can't-Miss Play: 62-yard TD! Saquon Barkley races past Rams for quick six
Philadelphia Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley turns a third-and-4 into a 62-yard touchdown run to put the Eagles back in front of the Los Angeles Rams.
Los Angeles made things interesting after Barkley gave Philadelphia a two-score lead late in the fourth quarter, but the Eagles ultimately held on and are headed to the NFC title game.
The Rams come in confident after a strong win over the Vikings.
The Lions and Ravens led with four players each named first-team All-Pro.
The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from the championship round in Week 17.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
The Packers and Eagles met all the way back in Week 1 at Brazil.
Even if Barkley doesn't catch Dickerson, he can still become the ninth running back to get 2,000 yards in a season.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
Here are the inactives for Week 18, the NFL's regular season finale.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
The Lions were built well enough that Goff didn't need to be the best quarterback in the league for them to advance. But even this kind of a Maserati needs a driver who won’t plow into traffic.
Jared Goff threw a pick-6 and paid the price as he tried to make a tackle.
Patrick Mahomes drew a couple of controversial calls against Houston.
The Texans had a pretty eventful start to Saturday's game.