Can't-Miss Play: 61-yard rush! Dobbins gashes Raiders for RB's longest run since 2020
Los Angeles Chargers running back J.K. Dobbins races 61 yards into Las Vegas Raiders territory for his longest run since the 2020 NFL regular season.
The Chargers surged ahead late to beat the Raiders in Jim Harbaugh's coaching debut with the team on Sunday afternoon.
Wilson tweaked her leg late in Friday's game against the Sun and was seen wearing a walking boot ahead of Sunday's matchup.
Was Sunday's score a sign of things to come after just four return touchdowns in 2023?
Shohei Ohtani hit his 46th home run of the season, moving him closer to a historic 50-50 performance with 19 games remaining on the Los Angeles Dodgers' schedule.
Scott Pianowski breaks down fantasy's stars and disappointments from Week 1 of the 2024 NFL season.
Never too early to start plugging in those fantasy football waivers! Check out this suggested trio for Week 2.
Ja'Marr Chase played in the Bengals' loss to the Patriots on Sunday afternoon despite failing to agree to a new contract with the organization during the offseason.
Rhamondre Stevenson ran for 120 yards and had a touchdown in the Patriots' upset win over the Bengals on Sunday.
Bryce Young entered the 2024 season looking to shake off a tough rookie year with the Carolina Panthers. He did not get off to a good start.
The Bears didn't score an offensive touchdown, but secured the win thanks to scores on defense and special teams. Williams threw for 92 yards.
Pittsburgh spoils Cousins' two-interception Atlanta debut, winning 18-10.
Anthony Richardson showed off his arm strength on Sunday.
Jonathan Owens traveled to Paris to watch his wife Simone Biles compete at the Olympics. On Sunday, it was Biles' turn to play spectator
A turnover at the goal line encapsulated a stunning first half in Cincinnati that had the Patriots pitching a shutout.
Lamar will return to the Super Bowl as a solo headliner, three years after sharing the stage with a stacked hip hop lineup in 2022.
The Cowboys' — and perhaps the NFL's — biggest impending contract situation has finally been resolved.
Wilson's calf injury was deemed too severe to allow him to make his Steelers debut Sunday.
Alabama looked like it might be the second big upset of college football's Week 2. But a 28-point fourth quarter put South Florida away.
Neither team's playoff hopes are toast, but both need to show some serious offensive improvement.
Angel Reese's record-setting rookie season is over two weeks before anyone expected.