Can't-Miss Play: 41-yard TD! Williams and St. Brown team up on hook-and-ladder play
41-yard touchdown! Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown team up on hook-and-ladder play.
41-yard touchdown! Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams and Amon-Ra St. Brown team up on hook-and-ladder play.
The Lions' offense was good and a defense that has been battered by injuries had a hard time slowing the San Francisco 49ers down, though it came up with a couple of key second-half interceptions.
Is this the year the Ravens finally reach a Super Bowl with Lamar Jackson?
Baker Mayfield and Mike Evans could be in for a big Sunday, in more ways than one. DeAndre Hopkins, meanwhile, needs a little help from Patrick Mahomes.
Ja Morant missed most of last season with a right shoulder injury, too.
James took the occasion of his 40th birthday to reflect on his career and ponder what's left of it.
Ashton Jeanty can set the single-season rushing record on Tuesday night.
“A blind person could see the red flags on this team.”
A chartered flight carrying the Gonzaga men's basketball team nearly collided with a Delta flight in Los Angeles on Friday.
Jordan Shusterman and guest host Ben Nicholson-Smith discuss the shocking signing of Corbin Burnes, the latest on a possible Vladimir Guerrero Jr. contract extension with the Blue Jays and recap all the latest signings in baseball.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to all of the craziness from the aftermath of the Pop Tarts Bowl. Specifically, they cover Miami quarterback Cam Ward's decision to sit the second half after breaking the all time touchdown record. They also joke about the ACC's extreme failures in bowl games this year.
Denver was a first down away from being able to play for a tie and a playoff berth.
Rivera is set to be interviewed this week, while Ryan says he expects to speak with the team after the end of the season.
There's one unclaimed wild-card spot remaining in the AFC. Meanwhile in the NFC, the South division is still up for grabs along with the No. 1 overall seed.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into the fallout from every game of Week 17 NFL action, from a looming monster matchup to a coaching decision that could change the landscape of the 2024 season.
Hurts and Tagovailoa both missed Week 17, and the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
Can the Ducks beat the Buckeyes for a second time this season?
The final week of the NFL season is here.
The Eagles have nothing to play for seeding-wise, but Barkley has history to play for. Given his value to the team's Super Bowl aspirations, is it worth the risk?
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from the championship round in Week 17.
Barkley reached the milestone in Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.