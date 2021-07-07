Cannes opens with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard's 'Annette'

The Canadian Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after being sidelined with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo worked out on the court before the game Tuesday night and showed Bucks officials that he was healthy enough to play against the Phoenix Suns after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he was sure the two-time MVP would be able to make an important contribution, even if he couldn't score