Cannes opens with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard's 'Annette'
Adam Driver, Bella Hadid, Bong Joon-ho and Helen Mirren pose as photographers line the Cannes red carpet. (July 6)
The Toronto Blue Jays have added another intriguing arm to their bullpen, but it cost them Rowdy Tellez.
Sportsnet's Ron MacLean refused to ask NHL commissioner Gary Bettman a question about the Chicago Blackhawks' sexual assault allegations and is taking heat for it.
Giannis could be back in action Tuesday night.
Even without the usual cast of characters present, there are plenty of intriguing storylines heading into the NBA Finals.
Malika Andrews will take over as ESPN's sideline reporter during the NBA Finals.
A series of calls made to 911 provided further details into the tragic death of Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks.
Josh Anderson's first season with the Montreal Canadiens has been turbulent and erratic, but in many ways serves as a mirror of his team's season more broadly.
Montreal police say they arrested four people and issued 36 tickets following the Montreal Canadiens' win in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final.
At least one of the medics has already said yes.
It's (almost) all about the women today at the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
If the Phoenix Suns win the NBA Finals in four games, one bettor at BetMGM will cash in with nearly $100,000.
Matiss Kivlenieks, a 24-year-old goaltender for the Columbus Blue Jackets, died on Sunday night after a tragic fireworks accident in Michigan.
Montreal's lineup changes loomed large in a Game 4 overtime victory to extend the Stanley Cup Final and send the series back to Tampa.
We recently crossed the midway part of the 2021 season. Fred Zinkie examines some of the biggest fantasy developments and what we should expect going forward.
Brady and Mickelson are significant underdogs but that's not stopping bettors.
Roger Federer has opened up about being away from his family at Wimbledon. Find out what he had to say.
PHOENIX (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the starting lineup for the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the NBA Finals after being sidelined with a knee injury. Antetokounmpo worked out on the court before the game Tuesday night and showed Bucks officials that he was healthy enough to play against the Phoenix Suns after missing two games with a hyperextended left knee. Coach Mike Budenholzer said he was sure the two-time MVP would be able to make an important contribution, even if he couldn't score
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil striker Gabriel Jesus is out of the Copa America final because of a red card he received during his team's 1-0 quarterfinal win over Chile. South American soccer body CONMEBOL said in a statement on Tuesday it suspended Jesus for two matches. The striker didn't play on Monday in Brazil's 1-0 semifinal victory against Peru, being replaced by winger Everton. Jesus was sent off shortly before the second half of Brazil's victory against Chile after he hit Eugenio Mena wi
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Catcher Yasmani Grandal was placed on the 10-day injured list Tuesday by the Chicago White Sox with a torn tendon in his left knee. Grandal was injured during an at-bat in Monday's loss in Minnesota. Chicago estimated Grandal will be out approximately four to six weeks. “It was a twist that he made as he made his swing," White Sox manager Tony La Russa said. “Something got caught. It didn’t free up to make a turn on it. It got caught and something popped. I’m anxious to get a
The two-time MVP won't be sidelined for his first NBA Finals game.