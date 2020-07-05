Candles Lit at Memorial for Woman Struck and Killed by Car at Seattle Protest

A woman named by police as 24-year-old Summer Taylor died of her injuries on July 4 after she and and another woman were hit by a speeding car early that day during a protest on Interstate 5 (I-5) in Seattle.

People gathered in Downtown Seattle for a vigil near the Westlake Center, singing songs and holding up lights. Authorities had earlier closed the I-5 to protesters. Credit: Elizabeth Turnbull via Storyful