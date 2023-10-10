Candles lit along Danube in support of Israel

STORY: Holding Israeli and Hungarian flags, people filled the area of the "Shoes on the Danube Bank" Holocaust Memorial which honors the Jews killed during the Second World War.

Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel on Saturday (October 7), killing hundreds of Israelis and seizing dozens of hostages. Israel's embassy in Washington said the death toll from Hamas' weekend attacks had surpassed 1,000.

Israel subsequently battered Palestinians with air strikes in Gaza. Gaza's Health Ministry said at least 830 Palestinians were killed and up to 4,250 wounded in Israeli air strikes on the blockaded enclave since Saturday. The United Nations said more than 180,000 Gazans had been made homeless.