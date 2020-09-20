Candlelit Vigil Held in Montana for Ruth Bader Ginsburg as Gatherings Held Nationwide

A crowd gathered to hold a candlelit vigil for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on September 19 in Bozeman, Montana, a day after her death.

Similar vigils were held at the US Supreme Court in Washington and other cities such as New York and Sacramento.

Ginsburg died at 87 from complications due to metastatic pancreas cancer, the Supreme Court said in a statement.

Ginsburg became the second woman in US history to serve on the court and was described in reports as a “pioneering advocate for women’s rights, who in her ninth decade became a much younger generation’s unlikely cultural icon.” Credit: BillyMcWillia12 via Storyful