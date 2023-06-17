Candlelight vigil for opioid overdose victims held in Tehachapi

The stigma surrounding fentanyl overdoses can negatively impact how families mourn their loved ones, so on Friday, Cornerstone hosted a candlelight vigil at Wren's Garden in Tehachapi to allow families to pay their respects peacefully. Friday's vigil was a way to honor people who have lost their lives due to fentanyl overdoses in Tehachapi. While families mourned, they were also taught how to administer Narcan in case of an emergency. 23ABC's Ruby Rivera attended the vigil to learn more about the people's stories and experiences.