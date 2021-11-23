Candlelight Vigil Held in Waukesha for Parade Victims

A large crowd gathered in Waukesha, WIsconsin, on Monday, November 22, to hold a vigil for those killed and injured when a man drove an SUV into a Christmas parade in the city a day before.

At least five people were killed and 48 others were left injured following Sunday’s incident, police said on Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson named a suspect in the case as Darrell Brooks.

The Children’s Hospital of Wisconsin said 18 children, aged three to 16, were admitted to their emergency department for injuries ranging from “facial abrasions, to broken bones, to serious head injuries.”

Six young patients were sent to surgery on Sunday night and two others were scheduled to undergo surgery on Monday, the hospital said.

This footage by Ellen Wiesner shows a vigil held at Waukesha’s Cutler Park. Credit: Ellen Wiesner via Storyful