'Candid' and 'Constructive': US State Secretary Meets With Chinese Counterpart in Beijing

United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Chinese counterpart Qin Gang in Beijing on Sunday, June 18.

Both parties described the talks as “candid” and “constructive”, and committed to increased bilateral communication.

“The Secretary emphasized the importance of diplomacy and maintaining open channels of communication across the full range of issues to reduce the risk of misperception and miscalculation,” a US State Department spokesman said. “The Secretary made clear that the United States will always stand up for the interests and values of the American people and work with its allies and partners to advance our vision for a world that is free, open, and upholds the international rules-based order.”

The spokesman said Blinken invited Qin to continue talks in Washington.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry said bilateral relations were at their “lowest point” since establishment and highlighted Taiwan as a key source of tension.

“Qin pointed out that the Taiwan question is the core of China’s core interests, the most consequential issue and the most pronounced risk in the China-[US] relationship,” the ministry said in a statement.

Blinken was set to visit China in February, but cancelled after Washington accused Beijing of flying a high altitude surveillance balloon over the continental US. Credit: United States Department of State via Storyful