Candelario's three-run homer

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Jeimer Candelario clobbers a three-run home run to center field, giving the Tigers a 3-0 lead in the top of the 1st

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories