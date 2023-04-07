Cancer survivor touts organization for help relieving disease's financial burden

PureWow

So, you’re already well aware that menopause typically goes hand-in-hand with a host of pesky symptoms, including mood changes, hot flashes and dry-down-there private parts (hey, just ask Drew Barrymore). And maybe you’ve even heard that it can also cause trouble sleeping. But are you familiar with some of the lesser-known and unusual menopause symptoms, like burning mouth syndrome and tinnitus? Here’s everything you need to know. Meet the Expert: First, What Are Common Symptoms of Menopause? In