Canales, Mayfield prepare for preseason finale

Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Dave Canales is calling plays for the first time in his 14-year NFL career. He admits that there have been some hiccups during the first two games of the preseason, but they had nothing to do with the plays themselves. "The receiver that you have on your belt, there’s a button that you have on the side, and there’s a button on the top that allows you to just talk to the staff. I pressed that one a couple times, and Baker [Mayfield] has his arms out like this [gestures], and I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, other one.’ I had to get used to the mechanics, the mechanism of calling it," an upbeat Canales said while explaining the communication process. "I’ve had a lot of good mentors, and they’re like, ‘Hey, don’t overthink it, just call the next one. You liked all these plays going into it, you’ve repped it, the guys know what they’re doing, just call the next one.'"