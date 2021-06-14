Canadiens right to savour this moment
The first step toward a possible upset for the Montreal Canadiens is relishing the moment they're in.
Denver had no answer for Chris Paul.
Mathew Barzal and Ryan Pulock each tallied to help the Isles beat the defending champion Lightning in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup semifinals.
Novak Djokovic is one major title behind Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal.
The Bucks finally looked like the Bucks in dominating the second half to win Game 4 over the Nets and even the East semifinals series at 2-2.
The Tampa Bay Lightning didn't look like themselves in Sunday's loss to the New York Islanders. How much of it was them, and how much of it was the Islanders?
The league MVP's season ended even earlier than expected.
"We got him back after one defib," Morten Boesen, Denmark's team doctor, said of Eriksen at a news conference Sunday.
The generous gift that Novak Djokovic gave a young fan at the French Open could be worth a lot of money, sports memorabilia experts say.
Denzel Dumfries made up for an earlier mistake by heading in an 85th-minute winning goal Sunday.
Durant will likely catch the jokes if the Nets come up short, but this is where Nash has to earn his playoff bones.
Never before had England made a winning start to the continental tournament in nine previous tries.
Bell stands by what he said, but regrets how he said it.
The NHL's semifinal matchups aren't coin flips, but they could produce a dream final.
The Clippers came back from 0-2 in a series once already this year.
The Group of Death kicks off with Portugal, France, and Germany all in action.
Both Atlanta and Los Angeles hope to even their series at 2-2.
The Air Max Pre-Day BETRUE features nine hook-and-loop flags that represent the multiple communities of gender identities and sexual orientations.
COPENHAGEN (AP) — Christian Eriksen had a simple message for his Denmark teammates when he spoke to them from the hospital for the first time following his collapse at the European Championship. ”He told us to look forward, and to look forward to the game on Thursday,” Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said Monday. “That meant a lot. ... It gave me a form of energy.” Hojbjerg was one of three Denmark players — along with goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and forward Martin Braithwaite — to talk to the media abou
The sports apparel retailer are now officially licensed by the National Hockey League Players Association (NHLPA).
Home advantage at the European Championship may not count for much when Hungary faces a Portugal team with scoring talent and one particular player looking to make history. Cristiano Ronaldo needs six more goals to become the all-time leading scorer for a men’s national team. If the defending champions go far at Euro 2020, Ronaldo could indeed break Iran striker Ali Daei's record of 109 goals. And he'll get his first chance to add to his total on Tuesday against the Hungarians at the Puskas Aren